|
|
MALONEY - Donald of Franklin Square died on April 14 at the age of 83 due to complications from Covid-19. He is survived by his sister Mary Mitchell and his brother Tom (Kate). He is also leaves behind his three nephews: James, John (Moira) and Robert.Don was widowed twice. He was blessed with incredible, loving relationships with his first wife Ann and his second wife Mary Alice. Additionally, he married into two loving families and gained many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. From Ann's family his survivors include Mary Ellen Terracciano (Tony) and their daughters: Casey Ivory, Elise Skelly and Lauren Marcou. From Mary Alice's side of the family his survivors include Bridie Loonie, Michael and Sara Nunemaker, Dario Martinez and Loreen Loonie with their daughters Desiree and Grace, Michele Wright and her son Jake. Don also became an adopted grandfather to Fiona and Brendan, children of Maureen and John Kiernan.Don grew up in Ridgewood, the son of Daniel and Margaret Maloney. Upon graduation from Bishop Loughlin High School in 1954, he entered the Christian Brothers. He began his teaching career as a science and math teacher in Newport RI, Barrytown NY and New London CT. Don obtained a bachelor's degree from Catholic University in 1959 and a master's degree in science from Rochester Polytechnic Institute in 1965. Don began a twenty-five year career as a beloved physics teacher at Garden City High School. Don taught AP Physics, moderated several academic clubs and coached sports teams. Don was a life-long learner who attended many summer institutes of continuing education. Despite his many academic credentials, the only diploma he displayed in his home was one he received in kindergarten, "Master at Blocks". A dog lover, he also visited his "granddog" Page every morning and afternoon for the past eight years.A memorial Mass will be held in his honor when the health crisis is over.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020