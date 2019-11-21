|
|
Mc NAUGHTON - Donald J. of Northport died peacefully on November 19, 2019, at the age of 87, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Beloved husband of the late Katherine. Loving father of Patricia (Thomas) Battles, Margaret Cleary, Donald (Donna) McNaughton and the late Michael (Linda) McNaughton. Cherished grandfather of Christina, Caitlin, Janine, Olivia, Caroline, Aidan, Micaela, Danielle and great grandfather of Katherine & Elizabeth. Dear brother of the late Rosemary (the late Edward) O'Brien, Kathleen (John) Roche and Robert (Nancy) McNaughton. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Friday 2-5 & 7-9 PM at the Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport. Funeral Mass 10 AM on Saturday at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019