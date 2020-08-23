SHAFFER Donald N., age 92, of Bay Shore, passed away early Sunday morning, August 16, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1928, in Brooklyn, the son of the late William Vincent Shaffer and Regina Ruth Abramson. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Eileen, son Dale and brother William. He was a Navy Veteran and active member of the American Legion Post 0411, an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip and a founding member of the Thunderbird Club of New York (TONY). Donald started his career with Ford Motor Company as a mechanic and worked his way through the ranks of Service Manager and ultimately retired as a Ford Representative for the Northeast. Donald is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Donna Lorenz (Bruce) of West Islip, son and daughter-in-law Donald (Stephanie) of Smithfield, NC and daughter-in-law, Margaret (Dale) of Springhill, FL, grandchildren Dawn Brennan, Ryan Cassidy, Samantha Roche, Jesse Shaffer, Erin and Robert Shaffer and 8 great-grand- children. His remains will be interred along side his wife at St. James Cemetery. The date of a Memorial Service to honor his life and the life of Eileen, his wife of 69 years will be announced.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store