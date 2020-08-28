1/
Donald P. Clark
CLARK - Donald P. on March 21, 2020 of Rocky Point, NY. Beloved husband of the late Adair. Loving father of Kathleen M. Pettit (Glenn), Ruth-Ellen Schiarrino (Larry), Michael Clark, and Peter Clark (Susan) Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Michaela, Nick, Zack, Kaitlyn, Meghan, Jack & Sam. Dear brother of Liz Clark. Mr. Clark served both the Garden City Fire Dept. and 60 years at the Rocky Point Fire Dept. as Chief and Commissioner. He was also a former Fire Marshal for the Town of Brookhaven. Memorial Visitation Sunday, August 30, 2020 at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, Miller Place from 2-9 pm. Memorial Mass Monday, August 31, 2020, 9:30 am St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, Rocky Point, NY. Interment Private.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
AUG
31
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
