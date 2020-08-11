Donald Papile

PAPILE - Donald of Commack, NY formerly of St. Albans Queens, NY on August 8, 2020. Proud United States Air Force Veteran serving his country during the Korean War in the Strategic Air Command 90th Reconnaissance Wing. Dedicated Teacher and Mentor for 36 years with the NYC Board of Education. Beloved husband of Ellen I. Papile for 53 years. Loving father Richard (Shandel) Papile, Kerin (Robert) Bonadonna and Matthew (Ersilia) Papile. Cherished grandfather of Kristina, Ava, Donald and Grace. Adored Godfather and uncle to many nieces, nephews and friends. Donald will be sorely missed by all. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY Wednesday 2:00 - 5:00 PM and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Mass at Christ the King RC Church, Commack, NY Thursday 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. www.branchfh.com