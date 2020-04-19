|
CORIE - Donald R., on April 15, 2020, of Northport, 88 years of age. Loving husband of Joan Cassidy Corie. Beloved father of Stephen Corie, Beth (Sam) Struthers Jennifer (Brian) Counselman and the late (2013) Margaret (Peter) Darby. Cherished grandfather of three. Donald was teacher and guidance counselor at Northport High School from which he retired in 1989. He enjoyed time with his family and working on his many hobbies including woodworking, gardening, his garden railway and restoring antique cars. His legacy was a Model A Ford for each of his children. He was challenged recently by Parkinson's Disease but still looked forward to all his projects. All current services are entrusted to Nolan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider planting something in Donald's honor or making a donation to your local food pantry or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020