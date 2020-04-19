Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Corie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Corie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Corie Notice
CORIE - Donald R., on April 15, 2020, of Northport, 88 years of age. Loving husband of Joan Cassidy Corie. Beloved father of Stephen Corie, Beth (Sam) Struthers Jennifer (Brian) Counselman and the late (2013) Margaret (Peter) Darby. Cherished grandfather of three. Donald was teacher and guidance counselor at Northport High School from which he retired in 1989. He enjoyed time with his family and working on his many hobbies including woodworking, gardening, his garden railway and restoring antique cars. His legacy was a Model A Ford for each of his children. He was challenged recently by Parkinson's Disease but still looked forward to all his projects. All current services are entrusted to Nolan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider planting something in Donald's honor or making a donation to your local food pantry or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -