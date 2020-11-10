1/
Dr. Donald R. Weymann M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEYMANN - Donald R., MD, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Bayport, LI, passed peacefully on November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rita (O'Brien) Weymann. Loving father of David (Mary Lou), Valerie (Frank) Thomas, Dr. Donna (Gary) Session, Melanie (Michael) Moore, William, Rita (Kit Stewart) O'Brien, Nancy Blomberg and Daniel Blomberg. Proud grandfather of six and great-grandfather of one. Dear brother of Alice Matson. Reposing Friday, 6-8:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, where a religious service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday. Interment will follow at St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip. In lieu of flowers contributions to either James River Hospice or Little Flower Children & Family Services, are appreciated by the family. For more information visit: www.rayonrdandrea.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Reposing
06:00 - 08:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
10:30 AM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Interment
St. John of God Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved