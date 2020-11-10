WEYMANN - Donald R., MD, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Bayport, LI, passed peacefully on November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rita (O'Brien) Weymann. Loving father of David (Mary Lou), Valerie (Frank) Thomas, Dr. Donna (Gary) Session, Melanie (Michael) Moore, William, Rita (Kit Stewart) O'Brien, Nancy Blomberg and Daniel Blomberg. Proud grandfather of six and great-grandfather of one. Dear brother of Alice Matson. Reposing Friday, 6-8:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, where a religious service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday. Interment will follow at St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip. In lieu of flowers contributions to either James River Hospice or Little Flower Children & Family Services, are appreciated by the family. For more information visit: www.rayonrdandrea.com