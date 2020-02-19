|
MORTON - Donald S. of Locust Valley, NY on February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Vija. Loving father of Geoffrey E. (Lisa) and Andris S. (Nicole). Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Wes), Hayley, Nicholas, Alexis and Janea. Dear brother of Doris Kuzman, Kenneth Morton and the late Robert Morton and Elizabeth Morton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Friday 5-7 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to North Shore Land Alliance. https://northshorelandalliance.org/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020