SERGI - Donald P. died of natural causes in Boca Raton, FL on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 67. Loving father of Dona (Sergi) Gaither and David Sergi. Beloved son of Pauline and Dominic Sergi. Donald, the middle child, is survived by his siblings, Fran Brechter and Linda Lettieri as well as many other family and friends. He served the Suffolk County Government proudly for 38 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Holbrook, NY for 20 years. Most recently, Donald lived in Boca Raton with his son, David and his daughter-in-law, Kelly McCormack where he loved spending time with his children, known for his kindness. He will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Newsday on June 14, 2019
