SHARPE - Donald J. Age 57 of Smithtown, NY passed away suddenly on July 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles and the late Jane Sharpe. Loving brother of James, Robert (Diane), Steven and Jeannine Verderosa. Donald was predeceased by his brother Charles Jr. Adored uncle of Amanda, Robert and Lauren. Loved by many cousins and friends. Proud retired member of the NYPD 114 Precinct. A private celebration of life was held on July 13, 2020.







