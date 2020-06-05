STANTON - Donald J. 87 of St. James, NY passed on peace-fully into the arms of the Lord Jesus on May 30th, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Virginia. He is survived by his children; Andrew of St James, NY, Peter of Woodbridge, VA and Jenifer Fleury of South Setauket, NY, his six grandchildren; Bryant, Veronica, Mattison, Kenneth, Alexander and Elizabeth, and his 2 great-grandchildren; Byron and Wynn. Don was a long time faithful and active member of Saints Philip and James RC Church for over 50 years. He held multiple degrees being a proud graduate of Chaminade High School, Manhattan College, and Stony Brook University as well as holding Professional Engineering licensure. After serving in the military, he spent most of his career working at Airborne Instruments Laboratories Eaton Corporation developing advanced radar systems. A lifelong boater and sailing enthusiast, his deep passion for the sea led him upon retirement to establish a marine consulting firm dedicated to the preservation of Long Island's coastline. He was especially focused on man-made projects that were destructive to the local ecosystems such as the Goldsmiths Jetty in Southold NY, a fight that continues to this day. Sailing, being on and around the water, brought him great joy and satisfaction, along with playing tennis and golf. Private services will be held through St. James Funeral Home, Sts Philip and James Church, and finally laid to rest in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the frontline care givers of the victims of COVID 19 would be greatly appreciated. A memorial service to celebrate his life is scheduled to be held at the one-year anniversary of his passing.







