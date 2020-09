STROHL - Donald Lee, 89, of Huntington, passed away on September 24, 2020. Proud Army Veteran of the Korean War with many achievements. Beloved father of Kenneth and Yajaira Strohl and the late Janet Scheer. He was a cherished grandfather. Dear brother of the late Malcolm and Douglas Strohl. Visitation will be held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Sunday from 4-8PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home at 7:30PM. maconnellfuneralhome.com