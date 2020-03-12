Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R. C. Church,
Roslyn, NY
Donald Weil Notice
WEIL - Donald S. of Sea Cliff, NY on March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Loving father of Laura Caldari (Jerry), Donna Weil, Christopher Weil (Stella), Jamie Weil (Jennifer) and the late Michael Weil. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Joseph, Nicholas, Jessica, Alexandra and Valentina. Dear brother of Ronald and William. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Friday, 11 am at St. Mary's R. C. Church, Roslyn, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2020
