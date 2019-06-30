|
LEE - Dong Jo, 76, of Scottsdale, AZ, returned to her heavenly home on June 16, 2019 after a courageous year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was beloved by many and will be deeply missed. She is survived by sons James and Max Lee, daughters Alice Stevens and Janet McMahon, and four grandchildren, Connor McMahon, Natalie McMahon, Alexa Stevens and Ever Lee. She was born on August 23, 1942 in Jusil, South Korea. She graduated from Kyunggi High School in 1961 and Seoul National University in 1965 with a B.A. in Aesthetics. She was a dedicated wife, mother, academic, artist and small business owner throughout her life. A funeral mass was held on June 20 at St. Columba Kim Roman Catholic Mission in Chandler, AZ. She was interred at Locust Valley Cemetery in Locust Valley, NY on June 25, where she joins her deceased husband, Ke Won Lee.
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019