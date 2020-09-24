1/1
Donna Bragg
1954 - 2020
BRAGG- Donna Jean, born Jan-uary 26, 1954, passed April 15, 2020, of Hicksville, NY. Leaving behind her loving siblings, Herbert (Pauline), Kim (Anthony) & Gerard (Kathy), her many nieces & nephews who loved Donna dearly as well as many friends and other family who greatly miss her. Donna now joins her parents, Herbert & Bernadette as well as her sister Peggy & brother-in-law Dick in Heaven. Donna was a student at Holy Family Elementary School, then graduated from Hicksville High School in 1972. She started her working career at Sears, becoming a store manager then a district manager before retiring after 30 years. She made so many close friends during her time at Sears, so close that they became family to her. After her retirement she continued to work as an administrator at Sachem Dental Group, making everyone she met smile & feel special. Donna was truly a one of a kind person, engaging everyone with whom she spoke & her smile will always be remembered. We lost someone so special, who never wanted anything in return, a true Saint on Earth. A memorial service will be held for Donna, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2pm at the Church of Christ, 25 Old Indian Head Rd., Commack, NY. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Branch Funeral Home, Smithtown, NY.



Published in Newsday from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
