HORTON - Donna, (nee Von Etens), 73, of Yaphank, NY, passed on March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Larry Horton. Loving mother of Teresa Horton, Stacy (Lenny) Forte, & Jo-Anne (Ronald) Cheselka. Dearest sister of Joyce Augustine & the late Leona Nelson. Cherished grandmother of Trevor Forte. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Sunday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Services will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow in Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2020