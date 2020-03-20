Newsday Notices
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
HORTON - Donna, (nee Von Etens), 73, of Yaphank, NY, passed on March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Larry Horton. Loving mother of Teresa Horton, Stacy (Lenny) Forte, & Jo-Anne (Ronald) Cheselka. Dearest sister of Joyce Augustine & the late Leona Nelson. Cherished grandmother of Trevor Forte. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Sunday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Services will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow in Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2020
