ROBINS - Donna Murray, 80, longtime resident of Garden City, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. Donna was born on November 2, 1939 to the late John T. and Margaret (Nugent) Murray in The Bronx. She was predeceased by her stepmother, Gwendolyn. Be-loved wife of the late Dr. Joel Robins. Devoted mother of and survived by her children David, Andrew (Jodi) and Daniel (Joy). Loving Nana of five grandchildren, Alexander, Amanda, Joel Ryan, Jacob and Kathryn. Also survived by her siblings John T. Murray and Betsey Messina (Gene) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Donna grew up in The Bronx and Levittown, graduating from Levittown Memorial High School. She continued her education at Queens College, becoming a Registered Nurse and later serving as a nurse in the Garden City School District. She was a world traveler, cherished friend to many and known for her generosity, humor, compassion and Irish charm. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to the American Heart Association or the Humane Society. Due to current restrictions, services were held privately.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.
