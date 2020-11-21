1/
Donna Servidio
SERVIDIO- Donna, 65, of Huntington Station, on November 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Albert Aliperti and his late wife Helen. Beloved wife of Joe. Loving mother of Anthony (Caitlin) and Ashley Ortiz (Caitlin). Cherished Nana of Layla, Dominic, and Bella. Dear sister of Debbie Schulz, Darleen Bertelle, and the late Denise Matarazzo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 4-8 pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass, Monday 10:45 am at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2020.
