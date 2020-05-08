|
SOTO - Dora Rodriguez 90, passed away on May 1, 2020, in Queens in the loving arms of her husband of 70 years. Dora was a longtime Huntington resident who worked as a pathology secretary at Huntington Hospital from 1968-1990. When she wasn't working, she could be found helping raise her grandchildren and spending time with her closest friends, Jan Poole and Ruth Satkovski. Dora is survived by her husband, Serafin Soto; their three children, Nancy O'Marra (Leesburg, FL), Laura Soto (NYC), and Jon Soto (Lafayette, CA); six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and three siblings, Margaret Rodriguez (Lady Lake, FL), Richard Rodriguez (Clermont, FL) and Osuardo Rodriguez (Stratford, CT). A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020