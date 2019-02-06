|
|
DELANEY - Doreen, 84, lifelong Farmingdale resident, passed away on February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James T. Loving mother of John (Deborah), Kevin (Susan Korman), Sharon Piraino (Keith), Richard (Christine) and Dorothy Caputo (Paul). Cherished grandmother of Jason (Cheryl), Lucas (Rachel), Serenity (Forrest), Connor (Charlotte), Jack, Kate, Julia, Aidan, Kevin, Ian, Emma, Jane, Jimmy, and Megan. Adored great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Dr. John Owen and Thomas Owen. Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2-4 and 7-10 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at LI National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Doreen's memory to St. Kilian's Outreach Center, would be much appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019