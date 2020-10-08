1/1
Doreen Grace Dey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEY- Doreen Grace. It is with great sadness that the family of Doreen Grace Dey announces her passing, on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at the age of 91. Doreen lived a long, happy life and died peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife to the late Arthur. Loving mother of Douglas, Bruce, Steven and Doreen Karoli (Eric). Dear sister of Evelyn "Fern" Drake, her late brother and sister, Russell Drake, and twin Doris Gagliano. Cherished Nana to 12 grandchildren. She was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church and worked in the Ministry office for many years. She devoted much of her time and energy to her children, grandchildren, friends and extended family. She was very proud of her Canadian heritage. Funeral Services will be private, internment at Greenfield Cemetery in Hempstead. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to St. James United Methodist Church, Lynbrook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved