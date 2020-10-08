DEY- Doreen Grace. It is with great sadness that the family of Doreen Grace Dey announces her passing, on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at the age of 91. Doreen lived a long, happy life and died peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife to the late Arthur. Loving mother of Douglas, Bruce, Steven and Doreen Karoli (Eric). Dear sister of Evelyn "Fern" Drake, her late brother and sister, Russell Drake, and twin Doris Gagliano. Cherished Nana to 12 grandchildren. She was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church and worked in the Ministry office for many years. She devoted much of her time and energy to her children, grandchildren, friends and extended family. She was very proud of her Canadian heritage. Funeral Services will be private, internment at Greenfield Cemetery in Hempstead. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to St. James United Methodist Church, Lynbrook.







