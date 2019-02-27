Home

R. Stutzmann & Son
2000 Hillside Ave
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-3434
Doris Kunze
Doris A. Kunze

KUNZE - Doris A., 85, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She is survived by her brother Robert (Clara) and her nephews Bill, Craig and Peter. Doris was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Anna and her brother Frederick (Lori). Doris was born in Maspeth and had a long successful career with TWA in the HR Department. A Memorial Reception will be held at Stutzman Funeral Home, New Hyde Park, on Friday, March 1 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Shore Animal League in Port Washington or the Dallas .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
