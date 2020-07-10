MARKOWITZ - Doris A, (nee Lyman) 86, of Ruskin Florida. Formerly of Lindenhurst, NY. Passed away on June 29th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Larry Markowitz Sr. Survived by 6 children: Kathi-Ann (Darryl), Charlie (Jean), Larry Jr., (Gloia), Eddie (Rocio), Martha (Peter), and John (Beth), 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Lawrence Lyman Jr. of Linden- hurst. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Lawrence and Martha Lyman. Raised in Lindenhurst where she met and married Larry Markowitz Sr. and raised their 6 children before moving to Ruskin, Florida in the early 1980's to live the remainder of their lives. She has been cremated and her ashes will be spread after a Memorial Service to be held next year once the pandemic has subsided and it is safe for all to attend. Her wishes were to spread her ashes into the Great South Bay to join her husband's ashes spread there in 2005. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the ALS Foundation or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, her 2 favorite charities.