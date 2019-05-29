Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
Nassau Knolls Cemetery
Port Washington, NY
View Map
Doris Ann McGowan


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Doris Ann McGowan Notice
MCGOWAN - Doris Ann (nee Gould) of Amherst, MA, formerly of Stony Brook, NY passed away on May 16, 2019, born on Jan. 3, 1929. Beloved mother of Dennis and Brian McGowan of Jensen Beach, FL, Janet McGowan of Amherst, MA and the late Kenneth McGowan. Visiting hours and prayers (with a sign language interpreter) will be held at Thomas F. Dalton funeral home of 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY on Friday, May 31st from 6 - 9 pm. Burial will be Saturday, June 1st at 10:45 am at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington.
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019
