Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jo-seph's RC Church
Garden City, NY
Doris Clare Crouchley Notice
CROUCHLEY - Doris Clare, of Garden City returned to God in the early morning of January 5, 2020 at the age of 86. She was an extraordinary soul and spirit who will be missed beyond words. Beloved mother of Kevin, Pamela Walsh (Brian) and Peter (Danielle). Cherished grandmother of nine; Devon (Chris), Charlotte, Kathryn, Michael, Austin, Meghan, Caroline, John and James and Great Grandma to Julian. Predeceased by her mother Mildred and father Norman, Doris is survived by her siblings Mildred, Arthur (Peggy), Ralph (Sharon) and Lorraine. Loved and grateful for the love and friendship of her many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation Wednesday, Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00am at St. Jo-seph's RC Church, Garden City.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 7, 2020
