COLIN - Doris, 93, of Baldwin, NY on May 5, 2019. A joyful, loving, dedicated wife of the late John Colin, mother, grandmother and great grandmother now rests in the fullness of Love and Truth, her life's pursuit. Her abundant life, beginning in December of 1925, included dancing at Carnegie hall, flying planes in Brooklyn, crop dusters in Oklahoma and completing her BA at Brooklyn College. She was a founder of the right to life movement, PTA president, and real estate genius. Her family was her joy, with her strong principals and opinions, matched only by her intellectual curiosity and open mindedness, she created a home where all could flourish. She was equally delighted by traveling with her family, showing off her great legs at the beach, hiking in the mountains, participating in the sacraments, watching the ballet, dancing at Grateful Dead concerts, and gardening in her back yard. She rests now with the creator and source of all the joy that she experienced in this life. As she always said, "All this and heaven too!". Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. fullertonfhny.com Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary