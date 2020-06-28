Doris F. Spoltore
SPOLTORE - Doris F. of Middle Island NY, formerly of Lady Lakes, Fl and Valley Stream, NY on June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John P. Devoted mother of Johnny, Joanne and Michael. Loving grandmother of Nicole, Tommy, Maria, Gina and Michael. Cherished mother-in-law of Barbara and Patricia. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4pm-7pm at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, 34 Hempstead Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30am Holy Name of Mary RC Church, Valley Stream. Interment will follow Calverton National Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Name of Mary RC Church
Funeral services provided by
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
