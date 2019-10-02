|
|
TREUBIG - Doris H. of Fernandina Beach, FL (formerly of New York) on September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Miller Jr. and the late Joseph H. Treubig. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jack Miller (Patricia), Richard Miller (Thomas Dwyer), and Lori Monaghan (Joseph). Loving grandmother of Kathleen Miller (Christopher Canna), Meghan Miller (Sebastian Maties), and Thomas Monaghan (Emily). Great grandmother of Jack and Maxton Canna. She is also survived by William Treubig (Wendy), Barbara Van Deventer (Scott), Jeff Treubig (Lynn), and Michael Treubig (Allison). Doris enjoyed music, dance and golf. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. Family will receive friends Thursday 10am-11am at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida. (www.communityhospice.com) www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019