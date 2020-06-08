Doris J. O'Connor
O'CONNOR Doris J. "Dorrie", 91, resident of Williston Park, formerly of Garden City, passed away on June 3, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Genevieve (Grogan) and George Palmer, Jr.; husband, Eugene; and siblings, George, Eileen, and Donald. Survived by her adoring children, Nora, Michael and Chris O'Neill (Kathy); her grandson, Sean Fitzgerald; and great grand-children, Olivia and Brendan Fitzgerald; She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Born in her beloved Brooklyn on February 19, 1929, Doris co-founded both the Nassau-Suffolk and NYS Federations of Catholic School Parents. She loved her family, music, animals, bowling with the ladies from St. Joseph's CYO, gardening, physical therapy at Enhanced PT, and vacations in Greenport, N.Y. A private family funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church (Mineola), followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 8, 2020.
