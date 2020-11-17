1/
Doris Jane Hoolahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoolahan - Doris Jane of Smithtown, on November 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late John J. Hoolahan. Loving mother of Janie Lee (Scott) Taylor, John Joseph Hoolahan, and the late Patricia Moira Hoolahan. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Scott John (Allyse), and Julia and great grandmother of Rayna and Marlee. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Smithtown. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.branchfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved