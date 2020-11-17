Hoolahan - Doris Jane of Smithtown, on November 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late John J. Hoolahan. Loving mother of Janie Lee (Scott) Taylor, John Joseph Hoolahan, and the late Patricia Moira Hoolahan. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Scott John (Allyse), and Julia and great grandmother of Rayna and Marlee. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Smithtown. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.branchfh.com