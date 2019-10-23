Home

Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
Doris KAPLAR Notice
KAPLAR - Doris M. of Bay Shore on October 21, 2019. Doris was born on December 10, 1936. Beloved wife of Frederick. Devoted mother of Gregory (Denise) and Douglas (Justine). Cherished grandmother of Jordan, Stephanie and Courtney. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY on Thursday from 1:30-4:30 & 7:00-9:30pm. Family will gather 10:00am. on Friday and interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Ascension Lutheran Church. boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019
