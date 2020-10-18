FRIEND - Doris M. (nee Powers), 88, loving mother, doting grandmother, devoted wife, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at her home in Deer Park, NY. Born July 19, 1932 in Park Slope, Brooklyn, Doris was the second of seven children and eldest daughter of William and Anne Powers. She grew up in Brooklyn, surrounded by brothers and sisters and their adoring parents, summering at the family bungalow in Lindenhurst. She was introduced to Richard Friend by a childhood friend following his return from service in Korea. On May 21, 1955, they were married in Brooklyn, beginning their 65-year marriage and loving partnership, founded on the cornerstones of Faith, Family, and Friends. Following the birth of their second child, Doris and Richard left Brooklyn for Long Island to raise their growing family. In Deer Park they established lifelong friendships and strong bonds within their parish at Sts. Cyril and Methodius, residing in their home on Sharon Lane for 60 years. Beloved mother of Richard (Michele), Christopher (Darnel), Marilyn, Irene (Andrew), Patrick (Dawn), and Douglas (Cody). The adoring grandmother of Hannah, Joshua, Samantha, Daniel, Jeremy, Laurel, Julia, Sarah, Matthew, Patrick, Alec, Garett, Gabriella, and Waylon, and great grandmother of Julianna. Doris's love for her children was unconditional and everlasting. Without exception, she put their needs first, generously and selflessly giving, helping, comforting, and caring, even through her final days. Doris was happiest when she was surrounded by family and sought every opportunity to bring them together, looking for any chance to spoil her grandchildren and get a family photo, Maga and Pop-Pop seated front-and-center. A stellar mother and grandmother, Doris was also a loving and devoted wife. She and Rich shared a deep romance, setting a loving example as a couple and as parents. Their love shone for all to see until Rich's passing earlier this year, as Doris held his hand and tenderly told him that she loved him in his final moments. When asked for their secret, she simply replied, "Love is the answer." Warm and compassionate, she was also incredibly strong, a toughness born of Newfie heritage. Through life's struggles, she held her head high and her faith never waivered. In her last decades she endured painful arthritis and many surgeries, continuing to work alongside her eldest sons at the successful business she helped them build, while caring for her ailing husband after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She will be remembered for her warm smile and tender soul, her love of children, her strong friendships, and for loving her family just as they are. Her children and grandchildren will miss her terribly; they will carry her memory in their hearts eternally. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Dawn and Marcia, who provided such gentle and attentive care for her in the final months of her life. A private wake for immediate family will be held Sunday, October 18 at the Mangano Family Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Avenue. Doris will be laid to rest at St. Charles RC Cemetery following a funeral Mass to be held at 11:15 am, Wednesday, October 21, at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 125 Half Hollow Rd, Deer Park. A memorial service will be held at a future date for friends and family wishing to celebrate the beautiful lives of Doris and Richard. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations in memory of Doris be made to either the American Brain Tumor Association (https://bit.ly/3lSAkUr
) or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://bit.ly/3j6EHcA
