O'KEEFFE - Doris M. (Peggy), age 91, on July 5, 2020. Predeceased by Michael, her beloved husband for 48 years, and grandson, James. Survived by children Christopher (Holly), Michael (Sue), Thomas (Kathy), Kathleen (Jaime), Eileen, Mary, and Peter (Janice). Also survived by grandchildren Michael, Katherine, Patti, Meaghan, William, Andrew, Conor, Kelly, John, and Daniel, and five great-grandchildren. Peggy had an active life, participating in many activities while raising her children. She spent many happy summers at Huletts Landing on Lake George. Peggy faced many physical challenges in recent years but was able to remain in the home she loved because of the care provided by family members and other wonderful caregivers. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the wake and funeral will be private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Facebook and YouTube channels of St. Anastasia RC Church, Douglas- ton, NY on Saturday, July 11 at 9:30 AM. Link is on website www.sta.nyc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mid Hudson Valley Camp, run by the Marist Brothers, for people with developmental disabilities. http://www.marist brotherscenter.org/