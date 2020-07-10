1/
Doris M. O'Keeffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'KEEFFE - Doris M. (Peggy), age 91, on July 5, 2020. Predeceased by Michael, her beloved husband for 48 years, and grandson, James. Survived by children Christopher (Holly), Michael (Sue), Thomas (Kathy), Kathleen (Jaime), Eileen, Mary, and Peter (Janice). Also survived by grandchildren Michael, Katherine, Patti, Meaghan, William, Andrew, Conor, Kelly, John, and Daniel, and five great-grandchildren. Peggy had an active life, participating in many activities while raising her children. She spent many happy summers at Huletts Landing on Lake George. Peggy faced many physical challenges in recent years but was able to remain in the home she loved because of the care provided by family members and other wonderful caregivers. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the wake and funeral will be private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Facebook and YouTube channels of St. Anastasia RC Church, Douglas- ton, NY on Saturday, July 11 at 9:30 AM. Link is on website www.sta.nyc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mid Hudson Valley Camp, run by the Marist Brothers, for people with developmental disabilities. http://www.marist brotherscenter.org/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerard J Neufeld Inc Funeral Home
88-04 43Rd Ave
Queens, NY 11373
(718) 424-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved