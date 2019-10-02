|
|
MULLEN - Doris T. of Kissimmee, FL, formerly of Northport on September 30, 2019, 87 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Maryann Mullen (Michael Gormley) and Wendy Hentze (Andrew). Cherished Nani of Emma Bockrath and Robert Pratt (Annabelle). Dear sister of Carolyn Sandage (Ron). Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport Saturday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Sunday 1:30pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport. Doris was an active and supportive member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Northport. Donations to St. Paul's in Doris' memory would be appreciated. www.nolanfh
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019