PAINO - DorisL. of Port Jefferson Station, New York in her 89th. year on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Loving mother of Doris & Joseph Borrone, Irene & Paul Orenstein, Sarah & Neil Lukas, and Frank. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Renee, Patricialynn, Erin, Kristy, Ericka, Hannah, Benjamin and Lisanne. Great-grandmother of 13. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at O. B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, New York. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 12 Noon St. Gerard Majella RC Church. Interment to follow in Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 7, 2019