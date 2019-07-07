Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-0360
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gerard Majella RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Paino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Paino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Paino Notice
PAINO - DorisL. of Port Jefferson Station, New York in her 89th. year on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Loving mother of Doris & Joseph Borrone, Irene & Paul Orenstein, Sarah & Neil Lukas, and Frank. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Renee, Patricialynn, Erin, Kristy, Ericka, Hannah, Benjamin and Lisanne. Great-grandmother of 13. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at O. B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, New York. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 12 Noon St. Gerard Majella RC Church. Interment to follow in Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now