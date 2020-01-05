|
PUGLIESE - Doris, 91, of Huntington on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew for 65 years. Loving mother of Susan Spina (Richard) and Mark (Jennifer). Cherished grandmother of Matthew. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home, Wednesday 10am. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, me-morial donations made to: , ww-w.alz.org, in Doris' name would be greatly appreciated. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020