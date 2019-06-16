ROBERTS - Doris, 84, of Jericho died May 29 in Cooperstown, N.Y. She was a musician, artist and mah jongg player who loved to travel, golf and ski. She was born in Detroit and received her bachelor's in music from the University of Michigan. After marrying and moving to New York, she joined her husband, Ralph Roberts, a percussionist, in Havana just before Castro rose to power, playing violin with the Havana Philharmonic Orchestra. She later accompanied him on the world tour of "West Side Story," which stopped in Germany right before the Berlin Wall went up. At home, she taught music in Mineola elementary schools and played violin in the Long Island Symphony. After retiring in 1993, she took up oil and watercolor painting, eventually winning over 40 awards at juried art shows. She was also honored with four solo art shows. She was predeceased by her husband and is survived by a brother, Karl Bengtsson; three daughters, Karin, Lisa, & Tracy Roberts; and one grandson, Nicholas Balbuena. Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary