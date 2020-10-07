1/
Doris Suler
SULER - Doris B. of Farmingdale on October 6, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John. Loving mother of Ellen Balfe (Jack), John (Debra), Nancy Huber (Jim), and Robert (Valerie). Cherished grandmother of Carissa, Asia, Kira, Dawn, James, Christine, Brian, and Kristy. Loving great-grandmother of Kayla, Rylie, Cara, Ryan, and Liam. Also survived by her sister Sue. Interment 10 am Thursday at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. in Farmingdale, NY. www.mccourtandtrudden.org



Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Interment
10:00 AM
Calverton National Cemetery.
