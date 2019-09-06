|
ROSENSTOCK - Doris Theresa, Florida, formerly of Garden City, NY passed on July 23, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Ernest F. Rosenstock. Loving caring mother of E. Michael Rosenstock (Karen), Christine Olsen (Kristian), and Caroline Hall; loving grandmother of Kimberly, Douglas (Erin), Jeff (Christine), Heather (Ross), Erik, Gregory, Nathaniel, Dillon and Harrison; and loving great grandmother of Jaxon, Alexa, Stella, Analiese, and Hayden- Kate. Also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Helga Kerler, many nieces and nephews; long time friends, Peter and Edith Dittmer. Memorial visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 11am at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, where Doris and Ernie's ashes will be buried together forever.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 6, 2019