Dorothea Carkhuff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARKHUFF - Dorothea E., 86, on June 8, 2020, of Port Jefferson Station, NY. Beloved wife of the late Russell. Loving mother of Russell and Paul (Gloria). Cherished grandmother of Skyler, Dylan and Rachael. Services entrusted to Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY. Services privately held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Port Jefferson Station, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved