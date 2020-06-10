CARKHUFF - Dorothea E., 86, on June 8, 2020, of Port Jefferson Station, NY. Beloved wife of the late Russell. Loving mother of Russell and Paul (Gloria). Cherished grandmother of Skyler, Dylan and Rachael. Services entrusted to Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY. Services privately held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Port Jefferson Station, NY.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 10, 2020.