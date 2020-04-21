|
DALLIN - Dorothy A., 96, born in Farmingdale N.Y., former resident of Woodbury L.I. N.Y., and Coconut Creek, Florida suffered a stroke in December 2019. As a result, she passed away due to complications on January 19, 2020. As she passed she was surrounded by her eldest son, her youngest daughter, their spouses and her 3rd eldest grandson. Shortly after her passing, and as per her wishes, was cremated. She is survived by one brother, Burt Smith of Georgia. Five children. Dennis L. Dallin of Raleigh, N.C., Jan Higbee of N.Y., Paul D. Dallin of California, Jill Hopkins of Florida and Jean Dallin of Huntington Station, N.Y. She is also survived by five grandchildren. Lisa D. Pearson of Jacksonville, Florida, Douglas J. Higbee of Mathews, N.C., Traci A. Higbee of East Northport, N.Y., Eric B. Dallin of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Jason R. Dallin of Wake Forest, N.C. In addition, she is dearly loved by her in-laws and twelve beautiful great-grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends that also feel her absence and a profound sense of loss. She dearly loved her cat named Goober, who now resides with one of her children in N.Y. A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer at a date to be determined later this spring.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020