SMITH - Dorothy A. of Commack, NY for over 60 years passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1926 in Jamaica, Queens to Patrick and Mary (Barrett) Campbell. Dorothy worked at Lazard Freres in NYC before marrying Ernest Smith in 1957. She raised her family in Commack and proudly volunteered at Christ the King Parish for over 25 years. She is predeceased by her husband, Ernie and sister Kathleen. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen and son-in-law Dan, son Bryan and daughter-in-law, Andrea, sister Patricia Gilson, and brother John Campbell. She is the beloved grandmother of Allison, Stephanie, Joseph and Aileen. Reposing Saturday, 9-10:30 am Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 11 am Christ the King R.C. Church Commack, NY. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Hospice Care in your community.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019