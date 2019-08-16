Home

POWERED BY

Services
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Smith Notice
SMITH - Dorothy A. of Commack, NY for over 60 years passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1926 in Jamaica, Queens to Patrick and Mary (Barrett) Campbell. Dorothy worked at Lazard Freres in NYC before marrying Ernest Smith in 1957. She raised her family in Commack and proudly volunteered at Christ the King Parish for over 25 years. She is predeceased by her husband, Ernie and sister Kathleen. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen and son-in-law Dan, son Bryan and daughter-in-law, Andrea, sister Patricia Gilson, and brother John Campbell. She is the beloved grandmother of Allison, Stephanie, Joseph and Aileen. Reposing Saturday, 9-10:30 am Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 11 am Christ the King R.C. Church Commack, NY. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Hospice Care in your community.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.