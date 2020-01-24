Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Anderson Notice
ANDERSON - Dorothy A. (nee Bach) of East Islip, LI on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Anderson. Loving daughter of the late Fred and Wilhelmina Bach. Loving sister of the late Fred Bach and Rosalie Pagano. Dear sister of Lorraine Ryan. Mrs. Anderson was President of Queen of All Hearts Guild Montfort Missionaries, a member of Southside Hospital Guild Islip Auxiliary, past President of the Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus Assumption Council 5252, past President Hotel Executive Secretaries of New York City. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Monday at 9:45AM. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -