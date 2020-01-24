|
ANDERSON - Dorothy A. (nee Bach) of East Islip, LI on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Anderson. Loving daughter of the late Fred and Wilhelmina Bach. Loving sister of the late Fred Bach and Rosalie Pagano. Dear sister of Lorraine Ryan. Mrs. Anderson was President of Queen of All Hearts Guild Montfort Missionaries, a member of Southside Hospital Guild Islip Auxiliary, past President of the Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus Assumption Council 5252, past President Hotel Executive Secretaries of New York City. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Monday at 9:45AM. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020