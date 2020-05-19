Home

ANEIRO - Dorothy Anne, 81 of Fort Myers, FL passed away on May 18, 2020. She was a devoted wife to Michael H. Aneiro, loving mother to MaryAnne Aneiro, Michael Aneiro, Laura McCaffrey and Barbara Robbins. Caring mother-in-law to Ed McCaffrey and Gary Robbins. Proud grandmother of 10 and wonderful great grandmother of 2. Dorothy spent her life thinking of others. She was loved dearly by family and friends. She was a social worker for 30 years who devoted herself to her clients. She will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Long Island, Diocese of Rockville Centre, donatenow.networkforgood.org/catholiccharities.
