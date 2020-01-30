|
PENNINO - Dorothy Antoinette (Dotty) of Elmont, NY passed away in her home, as was her wish, on Saturday January 25. She was 89 years old. She is survived by three loving nephews John Caputo and his wife Nancy, Joseph Caputo and his husband Robert Papa and James Caputo, her grand nephew John Anthony Caputo and her great grand nephew Jackson Pogosian Caputo, who she adored and gave her so much joy in her final years. She is the widow of Uncle Joe (Sonny) Pennino who passed in 1983 at 53 years of age. She epitomized an active life (travel, cooking, boating, NY Islanders, photography, reading, arts and crafts...), cared deeply for those she loved and put their needs above her own. Her bourbon balls were probably her most lasting and cherished calling card. We love you Aunt Dot. Visitation at the Elmont Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. There will be a Mass at the St. Boniface Roman Catholic Chu-rch in Elmont on Friday at 9:30am. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest at the Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020