Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmont Funeral Home - Elmont
1529 Hempstead Turnpike
Elmont, NY 11003
516-437-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elmont Funeral Home - Elmont
1529 Hempstead Turnpike
Elmont, NY 11003
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmont Funeral Home - Elmont
1529 Hempstead Turnpike
Elmont, NY 11003
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Boniface Roman Catholic Chu-rch
Elmont, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Pennino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Antoinette Pennino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Antoinette Pennino Notice
PENNINO - Dorothy Antoinette (Dotty) of Elmont, NY passed away in her home, as was her wish, on Saturday January 25. She was 89 years old. She is survived by three loving nephews John Caputo and his wife Nancy, Joseph Caputo and his husband Robert Papa and James Caputo, her grand nephew John Anthony Caputo and her great grand nephew Jackson Pogosian Caputo, who she adored and gave her so much joy in her final years. She is the widow of Uncle Joe (Sonny) Pennino who passed in 1983 at 53 years of age. She epitomized an active life (travel, cooking, boating, NY Islanders, photography, reading, arts and crafts...), cared deeply for those she loved and put their needs above her own. Her bourbon balls were probably her most lasting and cherished calling card. We love you Aunt Dot. Visitation at the Elmont Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. There will be a Mass at the St. Boniface Roman Catholic Chu-rch in Elmont on Friday at 9:30am. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest at the Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -