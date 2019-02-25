|
AUER - Dorothy of Lake Grove NY on February 24th in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving mother of Eugene (Lori), Stuart and Nathalie Bacino (Geoff). Cherished Grandmother of 6 and Great Grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Marie Dowling. Also survived by a loving nephew and nieces. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center 132 Ronkonkoma Ave, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where religious services will be held 10AM Thursday. Cremation private Nassau Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2019