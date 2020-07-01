Dorothy Browe

BROWE - Dorothy of Wantagh on Monday, June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late F. Kirk Browe and mother of Kenneth Browe (Kathy) and Barbara Browe Marano. Cherished by five grandchildren Shane, McKendry (Lindsey), Dennis, Brittany (Ben), and Keith (Marina), and three great-grandchildren Maddie, Lucas, and Reid, with twins due soon. Plans for a celebration of life to honor her will be forthcoming once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that a donation in Dorothy's name be made to the: Ronald McDonald House of Long Island.







