|
|
AUER- Dorothy C. (84) of Ridge and formerly of Richmond Hill, NY, on November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of John (Susan) Auer, Thomas (Gayle) Auer and Mary (Kenneth) Iapalucci. Grandmother of John, Denise (Joe), Karen, Lisa, Daniel, Christine, Anna and the late TJ. Great grandmother of Hailey. Visitation Thursday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place NY. Mass Friday 10:00 AM at St. Mark's R.C.C., Shoreham NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019