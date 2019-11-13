Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's R.C.C.
Shoreham , NY
Dorothy C. Auer Notice
AUER- Dorothy C. (84) of Ridge and formerly of Richmond Hill, NY, on November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of John (Susan) Auer, Thomas (Gayle) Auer and Mary (Kenneth) Iapalucci. Grandmother of John, Denise (Joe), Karen, Lisa, Daniel, Christine, Anna and the late TJ. Great grandmother of Hailey. Visitation Thursday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place NY. Mass Friday 10:00 AM at St. Mark's R.C.C., Shoreham NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2019
