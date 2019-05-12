Newsday Notices
|
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Kings Park, NY
Dorothy C. Renault
RENAULT - Dorothy C. of Hauppauge, NY, formerly of Long Beach, NY on May 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved sister of the late Felix Renault and Paul Renault. Loving aunt of Christine (Frank) Mangano and Jon (Corrine) Renault. Cher-ished great aunt of Paul, Lauren, Nicholas, Christopher and Amanda. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Kings Park, NY. Interment to follow at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Arrangements entrusted to the Vigilante Family at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019
