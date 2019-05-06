|
CALABRIA - Dorothy A. (nee: Dalton)Long time resident of Rockville Centre, NY in her 98th year on May 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Ruth (Richard) Lawrence. Loving grandmother of Richard (Victoria), Colleen (Richard) Caswell, Brian, Diane (Rob) Lyden. Adored great grandmother of 12. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Tuesday 7-9 pm. Funeral Wednesday morning 10:30 am from Macken's. interment Greenfield Cemetery, Hempstead, NY. mackenmortuary.com.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2019