Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Calabria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Calabria

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Calabria Notice
CALABRIA - Dorothy A. (nee: Dalton)Long time resident of Rockville Centre, NY in her 98th year on May 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Ruth (Richard) Lawrence. Loving grandmother of Richard (Victoria), Colleen (Richard) Caswell, Brian, Diane (Rob) Lyden. Adored great grandmother of 12. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Tuesday 7-9 pm. Funeral Wednesday morning 10:30 am from Macken's. interment Greenfield Cemetery, Hempstead, NY. mackenmortuary.com.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Macken Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Macken Mortuary
Download Now